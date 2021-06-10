Perth hotel chases hefty bill after government guest trashes room

A Guilford hotel that took in a Department of Housing client is chasing thousands of dollars from the state government, after the guest significantly damaged the room.

The woman, who was fleeing a domestic violence situation, stayed at the Stirling Arms Hotel with her children over 12 months ago.

The Housing Authority made and paid for the booking and initially promised to reimburse the hotel for the $15,000 worth of damage caused to the room.

But the hotel manager Brendan Craig told Gareth Parker they still haven’t seen any cash.

“I have reached out to the Minister for Housing and I have had no response from his office,” he said.

“This is during a global pandemic where we are trying to keep our head above water.

“For them to do this as a government department I am just disgusted.”

He said significant damage was caused to the the room during the family’s stay.

“We have had to have carpets replaced because they were burnt, we had lounges shredded with knifes or blades, the children had pulled off power fittings,” Mr Craig said.

“The list goes on and on, they had broken knife blades, glassware, it was an absolute disgrace.”

The Minister for Housing and the Department of Housing have been contacted for comment.

(Photo: The Stirling Arms/ Facebook.)