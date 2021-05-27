Government negotiate with Iraqi officials over release of Australian detainee

The Foreign Affairs Minister insists her department is working to free an Australian man who has been detained in Iraq without charge.

Rob Pether has been in custody for 50 days, after being arrested in Baghdad.

Marise Payne told Liam Bartlett she’s been speaking with her Iraqi counterpart.

“We certainly have raised the issue very directly with Iraqi officials, and I have written directly to foreign Minister Husain,” she said.

“We are strongly advocating his case, both for his rights and his welfare, to the Iraqi authorities.

“I have asked the Foreign Minister to seek his release if there is no clear basis to detain him.”

Mr Pether fell ill last week after being unable to receive medical treatment for several days.

His family say the response from the federal government has been too slow.

