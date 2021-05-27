6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Government negotiate with Iraqi officials..

Government negotiate with Iraqi officials over release of Australian detainee

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Government negotiate with Iraqi officials over release of Australian detainee

The Foreign Affairs Minister insists her department is working to free an Australian man who has been detained in Iraq without charge.

Rob Pether has been in custody for 50 days, after being arrested in Baghdad.

Marise Payne told Liam Bartlett she’s been speaking with her Iraqi counterpart.

“We certainly have raised the issue very directly with Iraqi officials, and I have written directly to foreign Minister Husain,” she said.

“We are strongly advocating his case, both for his rights and his welfare, to the Iraqi authorities.

“I have asked the Foreign Minister to seek his release if there is no clear basis to detain him.”

Mr Pether fell ill last week after being unable to receive medical treatment for several days.

His family say the response from the federal government has been too slow.

Press PLAY to hear what the Australian government are doing to help 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882