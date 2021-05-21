Fears after Australian man detained in Iraq falls ill

An Australian woman whose husband has been detained in Iraq for 43 days is desperate for federal authorities to intervene in his case.

Robert Pether was arrested last month when he and a colleague arrived in Baghdad for a business meeting for a construction project.

He has not been charged, but is being held for questioning.

Desree Pether told Liam Bartlett her husband hasn’t received proper treatment after falling ill.

“He has had a blackout, he has been dizzy,” she said.

“We don’t know if it is a head injury situation, if it is dehydration, or trauma.

“We don’t know how he is, if he has gotten worse, nothing.”

