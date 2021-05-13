Gareth Parker: They deserve better than spin and arse-covering

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker has lashed out at the Health Minister, after the findings of a report into Aishwarya Aswath’s death were handed down.

The report into the tragic death of the seven-year-old made 11 recommendations to be implemented at the Perth Children’s Hospital within the next six months.

While fronting the media yesterday Roger Cook said the report “made no findings about staff shortages”.

“Fundamentally the report released yesterday, its recommendations, make it pretty simple and pretty clear,” Parker said.

“Here’s what happened, the parents of a very sick little girl presented at hospital and they were ignored.

“As they got increasingly desperate their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Despite Roger Cook’s spin that there was not enough staff on duty, it’s there in black and white in the report.

“It says that there was uncovered sick leave of medical staff resulting in a reduction of available medical staff during the evening.

“How can Roger Cook claim otherwise, it’s not just spin it is verging on untruth.

“A little girl is dead. She, her parents and the public of WA deserve better than spin and arse-covering.”

Press PLAY to hear Gareth Parker discuss the 11 recommendations in full

(Photo: Nine News.)