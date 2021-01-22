GARETH PARKER | Tent city needs urgent action as political blame game heats up

As Fremantle’s homeless crisis spirals out of control, there are growing calls for authorities to take immediate action on “tent city”.

Yesterday WA police revealed a list of disturbing charges, linked to people at the Pioneer Park camp, including the alleged sexual assaults’ of two teenage girls

Premier Mark McGowan and WA Police both said their is little they can do because the Fremantle council enabled the “tent city” to be set up, which means they’re not trespassing.

But Fremantle Mayor Brad Petit shifted blame back to the department of communities, and said “we’ve got to find somewhere for these people to go”.

Today 6PR’s Gareth Parker joined the growing chorus of people calling for the camp to be shut down.

“This camp needs to be shut down today,” Parker said.

“Two men, aged 41 and 43, have been charged over the alleged sexual penetration or indecent dealing with two girls, aged 13 and 14.

“If the [alleged] rape of teenagers girls doesn’t get the authorities to act, what will?

“Surely this is a line in the sand moment, and yet all we are seeing is duck shoving and buck passing.

“It’s not good enough, and it needs urgent action, surely the authorities can see this now, don’t blame each other, do something!”

(Photo: WA Today.)