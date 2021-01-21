Fremantle Mayor shifts blame over ‘tent city’

The calls to shut down the tent city in Fremantle are increasing.

It’s in response to police investigating a number of matters related to the makeshift camp for the homeless, including charging two men over the alleged sexual penetration and indecent dealing of two girls aged 14 and 13 years.

Fremantle Brad Mayor told Oliver Peterson it was recommended at last night’s council meeting the camp is shut down but it could take up to three weeks.

“We’ve got to find somewhere for these people to go.

“That’s the work being done by the agencies and the department and we really need that work to ramp up so we can close it down.”

Despite this, Mayor Pettitt admitted he still hasn’t issued the direction for the camp to go because it’s not something they can do on their own.

“This is only something that be done with the police, Department of Communities, the State Government and the City of Fremantle.”

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Brad Royce told Oliver earlier that police are waiting on instructions from the City of Fremantle about whether they’ll forcibly remove the camp.

“The City of Fremantle are doing what they need to do. They’re getting their advice and they’ll make their decision.

“Once they do, we’re there to support them.”

