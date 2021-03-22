Gareth Parker slams Extinction Rebellion protestors ahead of more CBD disruption

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker has labelled Extinction Rebellion protestors “annoying” and “sad” after causing traffic chaos in Perth’s CBD yesterday.

Protesters laid in the street in the hopes of causing mass disruption to draw attention to the state of the climate.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so damn annoying,” Parker said.

“It’s pretty sad actually.

“What got me was the police, they did a very good job, but gee there was a lot of them.

“Surely the police have got better things to do than act as parade marshals for community theatre enthusiasts.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson yesterday, Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Ewan Buckley compared the group’s actions to those of Martin Luther King, Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

“Ewan my friend, you and your troop of pantomime artists are no Martin Luther King, take it from me you are no Gandhi, and you are certainly no Nelson Mandela,” Parker said.

The group are promising further disruption in the Perth CBD today with plans to “swarm traffic” and another “die in”.

“How many times can these jokers die, and why do the rest of us have to put up with the disruption,” Parker said.

“I am getting a bit tired of it and you can not convince me that it’s actually changing anyone’s mind and convincing them to support their cause.”

