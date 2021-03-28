Fyfe Concussed as Fremantle beat Giants

Dockers captain Nathan Fyfe took a heavy hit from GWS big man Sam Reid and was sidelined with a suspected concussion late in the third quarter of their win at Optus Stadium.

It was the only sour note to the game for Fremantle, who were dominant throughout the contest and ran out 11.21.87 to 7.14.56 winners.

The evergreen David Mundy was on fire, picking up 35 disposals and six clearances, while Andrew Brayshaw was also in excellent nick with 32 possessions and 2 goals.

The Dockers travel east next week to take on Carlton.

Catch the full game highlights from 6PR’s footy commentary team below!