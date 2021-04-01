Funds for WA’s arts industry

Four projects have shared $800,000 worth of funding from the Federal Government in a bid to spur movement in the industry.

Almost $200,000 is going towards Spaced, $150,000 going to Perth International Cabaret Festival, almost $300,000 going to Sculptures at Bathers 2022 and $190,000 for the Digital Eternal Aboriginal Artists in the Pilbra.

The Federal Minister for the Arts, Paul Fletcher, made the announcement this morning alongside Premier Mark McGowan.

Minister Fletcher admits there are bigger issues that still need to be addressed.

“It is fair to say that the music sector does face some bigger challenges,” he said.

The funding comes from the Federal Government’s $200million RISE fund for the arts industry, which the Government plans to use that money this year.

“We want to put it to work to put our performers to stage, to get backstage crew back at work, front of house people, ushers, box office and security,” Minister Fletcher said.

Hear the full interview below.