Fremantle and Geelong game will go ahead at Optus Stadium

Fremantle and Geelong will still play in front of a full capacity crowd at Optus Stadium tomorrow night, after Western Australia moved Victoria from “very low risk” to a “low risk”.

Geelong players and officials flew into Perth this afternoon and will be moved straight from the airport to their secure quarantine arrangement.

Fremantle players will be tested after the game.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson believes the state government has worked very closely with the AFL to ensure the game can go ahead.

“They have been very well disciplined,” Commissioner Dawson said. “We’ve not seen any difficulties in their adherence to our requirements so we’re very confident that the arrangements are safe.”

Premier Mark McGowan, Health Minister Roger Cook and Education Minister Sue Ellery are currently on holidays, leaving Minister for Mental Health Stephen Dawson as the Acting Premier.

Police Commissioner Dawson told the media he had been in contact with the Premier earlier in the day.

“The Premier is on approved leaved, but he’s been present at every emergency management team briefing and I have briefed the Premier with the Chief Health Officer this morning, and I again spoke to him this afternoon,” Commissioner Dawson said.

Click PLAY below to hear more.