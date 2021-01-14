6PR
Former Joondalup police officer charged

2 hours ago
6PR News
A 59-year-old former police officer has been charged with the unlawful use of a computer system.

It’s alleged the former sergeant from the Joondalup district unlawfully looked up information relating to three people a total of 180 times, between 2010 and 2018.

He retired from the WA Police force in 2018.

The 59-year-old man from Quinns Rocks was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a computer system.

He is due to appear before the Joondalup Magistrates Court tomorrow.

 

