Former Countdown host tells THAT Billy Idol story

A few good ideas have come out of the pandemic and those who like to relive rock n roll from the 70s and 80s will love this one.

A podcast by former Countdown hosts Gavin Wood and Molly Meldrum launched back in August where they chat to past guests and offer insight into the history making music show.

Gavin joined Jane Marwick to talk about reuniting with Molly Meldrum and to tell a few stories from the wild days of decades past.

