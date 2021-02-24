Former City of Perth councillor hits back after fraud charges are dropped

A former City of Perth councillor believes he never should have been charged after a string of fraud charges were dropped against him.

Jim Adamos was accused of making three false claims for allowances between 2015 and 2017, amounting to more than $630.

In December police dropped five other charges that related to allegations he used a sham lease at an East Perth property to become eligible to run for council.

His remaining charges were dropped in court yesterday.

Mr Adamos told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he should never have been charged.

“I have been through three years of this, and finally on the final day the charges are dropped, with no explanation whatsoever,” he said.

“Perhaps police should have considered what evidence they did have before they actually charged me, before they approached my home in bullet proof vests ready to handcuff me.”

He said the proceedings have taken a massive toll on his mental health.

“It’s been devastating, I have had a heart attack, I have lost jobs, I have lost friends, I have spent eight days in a mental ward at Royal Perth Hospital, the impact has been extraordinarily difficult,” he said.

“I am very pleased the whole thing is over, my family and I can hopefully get back to some sort of normality, and try and pick up some of the pieces that have occurred along the way.”

