“Flights should stop until the borders stay open”

9 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Flight Centre Founder and Managing Director, Graham Turner, says domestic travel should stop until state governments stop locking down their states.

Mr Turner says airports around Australia are frustrated due to the lockdowns, and are losing up to $300-$400 million a day.

“It might be worthwhile that we do need to shut airports and airlines until we get cast iron guarantees that the borders and major cities will stay open,” he said.

Mr Turner believes the premiers should sign up to a national framework who can decide whether borders open or close.

“It’s like we’re on different planets when you look at each states strategy,” he said.

“We’ve had to stand down, or make redundant, 70 per cent of our people. It’s really difficult for a lot of people and we’re not the only industry either.”

Hear the full interview below.

Oliver Peterson
