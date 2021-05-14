FIXED: Perth LIVE pushes telco to act

On Tuesday Oliver Peterson spoke to Stoneville resident Darren Rullo about a problem which has been plaguing his property for years.

A cable was sagging across his driveway and he was having to use a makeshift pole to hold it up to access his house. Within a day of speaking on Perth LIVE both Telstra and NBN visited the property to assess the issue.

Mr Rullo told Peterson Telstra fixed the pole today.

“We’ve had a win!

“We’re able to get in and out freely now.”

Press PLAY to hear how it was resolved:

(Photo credit: supplied)