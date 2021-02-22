WA’s first COVID vaccines kept hidden from local media

As COVID vaccinations begin to roll out across the country, images of the first jabs in each state are being broadcasted by news outlets across the country except WA.

The images have been released as a matter of public interest to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get the jab.

But Western Australian media outlets have been denied access to film the vaccine roll out in Perth.

6PR and Nine News Perth reporter Gary Adshead was at the Hyatt hotel in Perth this morning where a vaccination hub has been set up to administer the first jabs to frontline nurses.

“We are the only state that don’t seem to want to put eyes on this historic moment,” Adshead said.

“This is the most significant public health matter in the states history, and the public have a right to know that these vaccinations are being rolling out.”

Adshead told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he was met by security guards upon arrival to the hotel this morning.

“As soon as we arrived security guards started quoting the criminal code to me, that I would be arrested unless I moved,” he said.

“Black screens are being erected … that is prohibiting us from filming anything.

“This is supposed to be delivering a positive message, this is a moment of hope, and all I am seeing is complete positive secrecy.”

Instead, images of the vaccine rollout in WA will be filmed and edited by police media personnel.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Mornings.