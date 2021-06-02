6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • First repatriation flight from India..

First repatriation flight from India lands in Perth amid hotel quarantine scare

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for First repatriation flight from India lands in Perth amid hotel quarantine scare

Perth’s first repatriation flight from India has touched down at Perth Airport after a ban on travel from the south Asian country was lifted.

Up to 150 people have arrived from Delhi on flight QF106.

It comes after another instance of COVID-19 transmission between hotel rooms at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

WA’s Chief Health Officer insists the hotel is still safe to use for quarantine, but rooms at the ends of corridors will be now avoided.

Health officials are monitoring other guests and staff closely.

It’s the second case of transmission at the hotel in just over a month, after a security guard caught the virus and passed it to two of his housemates.

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882