First repatriation flight from India lands in Perth amid hotel quarantine scare

Perth’s first repatriation flight from India has touched down at Perth Airport after a ban on travel from the south Asian country was lifted.

Up to 150 people have arrived from Delhi on flight QF106.

It comes after another instance of COVID-19 transmission between hotel rooms at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

WA’s Chief Health Officer insists the hotel is still safe to use for quarantine, but rooms at the ends of corridors will be now avoided.

Health officials are monitoring other guests and staff closely.

It’s the second case of transmission at the hotel in just over a month, after a security guard caught the virus and passed it to two of his housemates.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)