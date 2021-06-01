6PR
Returned traveller catches COVID-19 in hotel quarantine

5 hours ago
There has been another transmission of COVID-19 in WA’s hotel quarantine system.

WA’s Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said genome sequencing has found a link between a positive case from May 23 of a man who’d come from Columbia, and the case of a second man diagnosed yesterday, at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

Security guards and guests from the same floor have undergone further testing and have returned negative results.

The 12 people in the rooms on the same floor were all asymptomatic and tested negative on day 13. They have all left hotel quarantine but will be tested again on day three and seven after leaving.

Anyone else remaining on the floor has been moved and will remain in quarantine to be tested on day 17 and 21.

Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said they are confident the transmission is “confined” to the hotel.

There is a working theory that rooms located at the ends of corridors are more susceptible to room-to-room transmission. This was the case with the South Australian man who travelled to Victoria, the case in the Perth Mercure and also with this current transmission.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Robyn Lawrence said “for all future arrivals we would limit the use of rooms at the end of corridors.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the new case:

News
