Firefighters call for a review into the Wooroloo bushfire

21 mins ago
Article image for Firefighters call for a review into the Wooroloo bushfire

There are calls for an independent review into the Wooroloo bushfire to determine what did or didn’t work on the fire-front.

86 homes were lost in last week’s blaze, while almost 11,000 hectares of land was burnt.

Hundreds of firefighters battled relentless conditions, including hot weather, strong winds and no rain for almost a week.

Bushfire Volunteers president Dave Gossage told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson there are always things to be learnt.

“It’s not a witch-hunt it’s just an independent review to reflect on – have we learnt from the Yarloop, Northcliffe, Norseman and Esperance fires, and what can we do to make things better.”

Meanwhile, the police arson squad are still investigating the cause of the fire.

People who lost their home in the ferocious blaze will be able to apply for a $25,000 grant from tomorrow.

The money will come from the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief fund, which has raised $7 million so far thanks to the generosity of West Australians.

People wanting to donate to victims of the Wooroloo bushfire are being encouraged not to drop off goods, but to give money instead.

“The last thing you can deal with at this moment is actually having an influx of goods and stuff being dumped at our feet, and that causes more stress and trauma to those people,” Mr Gossage said.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Evan Collis/ DFES.)

