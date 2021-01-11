Federal Opposition – “The Government has ignored commonsense recommendations”

The Federal Opposition Leader is backing comments by Premier Mark McGowan for the nation to “eliminate” coronavirus rather than “suppress” it.

Anthony Albanese told Oliver Peterson the lesson is the states need to act quickly and get on top of outbreaks but stopped short of saying the Federal Government should be controlling measures. However he believes there needs to better coordination among the states.

“It should be clear to everyone there isn’t really a ‘National Cabinet’

“State Premiers meet and tell each other what they’re doing and Scott Morrison makes an announcement at the end of it all.

“If things go well he tries to take credit for it and if things don’t go perfectly then he blames the states

“In my view there should be more consistent rules and better national coordination.”

