‘Living nightmare’: Fears for Australian man detained in Iraq

11 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Living nightmare’: Fears for Australian man detained in Iraq

There are growing concerns for an Australian engineer who was detained in Iraq and has spent the last 20 days in solitary confinement.

Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague were arrested on April 7 when they arrived in Baghdad for a business meeting.

His wife Desree said she spoke with him today for the first time since he was detained, with the help of the Egyptian Embassy.

“It has been a bit of a living nightmare for the last 20 days,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“He actually doesn’t even know what he has been charged with.

“He has been literally held in the dark for the last 20 days, he had his mobile, and his laptops, and all his paperwork, and all his hard drives confiscated.

Mrs Pether said her husband, who has been working in the Middle East for the last decade, rang the Australian embassy in Baghdad just days before arriving in Iraq and was told it was safe to return.

She claims the family have received very little support from the Australian Embassy.

“It is not easy for any of us, but even worse for Rob.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Desree Pether/ Facebook.)
