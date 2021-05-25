Extended shopping hours – ‘Amazon does not need to wait until 11am’

A survey by the Committee for Perth has revealed 60 per cent of residents want to see weekend shopping hours extended.

Introduced in 2012 and commissioned every three years, the Perth Perception Survey aims to measure the sentiment of residents across Greater Perth on a range of issues related to living, working and playing in the region.

The WA Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been calling for a deregulation of trading hours for years. The chief economist said Sunday trading hours have their roots in “17th century English law.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Aaron Morey said relaxed trading hours “reflect the way we live today.”

“Amazon does not need to wait until 11am to start attracting customers.

“We need to give people as much reason as possible to get into their local shopping precinct and drive that foot traffic.”

Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas wants to see a weekend trial.

“We’re open to anything at all,” said Mr Morey

“This is about making it easier for busy families.”

