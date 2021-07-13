EXCLUSIVE: Well-known Perth charity becomes latest Wridgways victim

Perth charity Shalom House has revealed it’s been left at least $16,000 out of pocket in unpaid wages, after sub-contracting for troubled company Wridgways.

The removalist has been placed in liquidation, following months of financial problems.

CEO Peter Lyndon-James told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, Shalom Removals was contacted by Wridgways to do some sub-contracting.

“We dedicated the furniture truck and stopped taking public stuff, because we thought it was fixed, safe work, and then they asked us if we had another truck, so we went and purchased another truck,” he said.

As revealed by Perth LIVE in May, customers have been left waiting – in some cases months – for their belongings to be delivered by Wridgways, or other companies used as sub-contractors.

Perth LIVE listener Barbara waited just under three months for her possessions to be transported from Perth to Port Macquarie.

“They didn’t want to give them to me, I got a lot of help from the MP here, and they came then,” she said.

“By the state of the boxes that came, they were all undone and everything, I think they wouldn’t have been worth having if it had been any longer.”

Ashleigh Harris’ mother-in-law has moved from Tasmania to Perth, but after booking with a local company – she found out Wridgways had been sub-contracted to move her belongings between Melbourne and WA.

Her house was packed-up on the 12th of May; she’s now been told it could still be more than two weeks away.

“She’s been living on couches, and out of a suitcase,” Ashleigh said.

“They’ve then charged her further, to go from a multi-use container to sole use, to try and get it here quicker.”

