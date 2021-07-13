6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • EXCLUSIVE: Well-known Perth charity becomes..

EXCLUSIVE: Well-known Perth charity becomes latest Wridgways victim

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for EXCLUSIVE: Well-known Perth charity becomes latest Wridgways victim

Perth charity Shalom House has revealed it’s been left at least $16,000 out of pocket in unpaid wages, after sub-contracting for troubled company Wridgways.

The removalist has been placed in liquidation, following months of financial problems.

CEO Peter Lyndon-James told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, Shalom Removals was contacted by Wridgways to do some sub-contracting.

“We dedicated the furniture truck and stopped taking public stuff, because we thought it was fixed, safe work, and then they asked us if we had another truck, so we went and purchased another truck,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear Shalom House’s plight

As revealed by Perth LIVE in May, customers have been left waiting – in some cases months – for their belongings to be delivered by Wridgways, or other companies used as sub-contractors.

Perth LIVE listener Barbara waited just under three months for her possessions to be transported from Perth to Port Macquarie.

“They didn’t want to give them to me, I got a lot of help from the MP here, and they came then,” she said.

“By the state of the boxes that came, they were all undone and everything, I think they wouldn’t have been worth having if it had been any longer.”

Ashleigh Harris’ mother-in-law has moved from Tasmania to Perth, but after booking with a local company – she found out Wridgways had been sub-contracted to move her belongings between Melbourne and WA.

Her house was packed-up on the 12th of May; she’s now been told it could still be more than two weeks away.

“She’s been living on couches, and out of a suitcase,” Ashleigh said.

“They’ve then charged her further, to go from a multi-use container to sole use, to try and get it here quicker.”

Press PLAY to hear their stories in full

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882