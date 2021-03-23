EXCLUSIVE – AMA says Perth hospitals at crisis point

Dozens of patients are being treated in corridors as they wait to be seen at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.

Australian Medical Association WA President Dr Andrew Miller confirmed on Perth Live that the hospital has been under pressure for a while.

“The hospital is full, it’s a code yellow which is an internal emergency.”

“They have been overwhelmed for months and there was grid lock in the hospital over the weekend.”

Dr Miller believes the problem is due to staff shortages and a lack of space.

“They are loosing staff, people are fatigued and are taking sick leave. The facilities aren’t big enough and they keep coming in the front door, says Dr Miller.

Sir Charles isn’t the only major hospital under pressure with Dr Miller saying Fiona Stanley and Royal Perth Hospitals are also under internal emergency.

