Epidemiologist explains why complications from AstraZeneca vaccine are ‘incredibly low’

The chair of Epidemiology from Deakin University says the benefits of the COVID vaccine far outweigh the risk of blood clots.

It comes after the European Medicines Agency uncovered a ‘possible link’ between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of blood clots.

169 people have developed blood clots after receiving the jab.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning Professor Catherine Bennett said the risk of developing a blood clot is “incredibly low”.

“We have to keep this in perspective, and when it’s four in a million … that is still a lower risk than not vaccinating,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“We’ve now got global data to look at to refine and shape our vaccine strategy.

“It is equally not only a very rare event, but it can be treatable, and if you are aware of that and our medical system is aware of that, then that can reduce the impact of this risk.”

People under 30 in the UK will be offered an alternative dose, while France has limited the jab to over 55s and Germany to over 60s.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Getty Images.)