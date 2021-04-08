6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Epidemiologist explains why complications from..

Epidemiologist explains why complications from AstraZeneca vaccine are ‘incredibly low’

1 hour ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Epidemiologist explains why complications from AstraZeneca vaccine are ‘incredibly low’

The chair of Epidemiology from Deakin University says the benefits of the COVID vaccine far outweigh the risk of blood clots.

It comes after the European Medicines Agency uncovered a ‘possible link’ between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of blood clots.

169 people have developed blood clots after receiving the jab.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning Professor Catherine Bennett said the risk of developing a blood clot is “incredibly low”.

“We have to keep this in perspective, and when it’s four in a million … that is still a lower risk than not vaccinating,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“We’ve now got global data to look at to refine and shape our vaccine strategy.

“It is equally not only a very rare event, but it can be treatable, and if you are aware of that and our medical system is aware of that, then that can reduce the impact of this risk.”

People under 30 in the UK will be offered an alternative dose, while France has limited the jab to over 55s and Germany to over 60s.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882