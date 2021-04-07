‘Possible link’ between COVID vaccine and blood clots discovered

A ‘possible link’ between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clotting issues has been uncovered.

The European Medicines Agency says it has received 169 cases of a blood clots in people who had received the jab.

European countries are divided on their steps forward, France has already limited the jab to over 55s and Germany to over 60s.

People aged under 30 in the UK will be offered an alternative dose.

The Agency says the advantages still far outweigh the risks.

Australian health authorities are at this stage still confident in the shot.

Yesterday a woman living in a Queensland aged care facility in Queensland died after receiving the Pfizer shot.

The 82-year-old had underlying health conditions.