‘Emergency’ planning laws have Cottesloe residents outraged

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Emergency’ planning laws have Cottesloe residents outraged

Cottesloe residents who are campaigning against a new beachfront development have raised concerns about the state government’s emergency planning laws.

Residents say a nine-storey luxury apartment tower on Marine Parade has been rushed through planning stages and wasn’t properly consulted with the community.

Steven Mellor from the Cottesloe Residents and Ratepayers Association told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett as soon as one high-rise is approved, more will follow.

“If the whole front becomes as high as this, then it’s the beginning of the end of that large character that Cottesloe has got.”

“Cottesloe beach precinct is a heritage listed site and that is something that has been ignored by the applicant totally.

“We’ve got to retain what we have got and maintain it in a careful, thoughtful way.”

Town of Cambridge councillor, Andre Timmermanis, says the new emergency planning laws eliminate the community engagement proponent.

“The COVID rules which seem to not be connected with COVID itself, have been brought in to accelerate the removal of community from the planning decision process,” Mr Timmermanis said.

“It shocks me that it can happen in a place like WA.

“Losers here are communities everywhere.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Mornings. 

