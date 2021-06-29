‘Education is an essential service’: Minister responds to school fears

The state government is backing its decision to keep state schools open this week, despite the Perth and Peel regions being plunged into a four-day lockdown.

Three schools in the northern suburbs have been closed for a deep clean, after one of the three cases attended the campuses.

Education Minister Sue Ellery is adamant it’s safe for the rest of the schools in the metro area to remain open.

“Schools are an essential service, education is an essential service,” she said.

“It is important that education continues, every day missed from school is an important day missed out of a child’s education.

“For some children school is the safest place to be, it’s also the case that there are parents who need to attend work.

“The health advice is that if we put in place additional measures … then we should keep schools open.

“Where it is required we will close schools, and we will close them immediately.”

State School Teachers Union WA president Pat Byrne said staff are frustrated with the decision.

“I don’t think that is a message that will wash with teachers, I don’t even think it is a message that will wash with most parents quite frankly,” she said.

“We are getting one set of message about what is good for the community at large, and we are getting a different set of messages about what is good for schools and teachers.

“This has caused enormous frustration … people are understandably anxious.”

Press PLAY to hear why the union is concerned about schools remaining open

(Photo: iStock By Getty Images.)