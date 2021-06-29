6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Anxiety’ amongst teachers and parents..

‘Anxiety’ amongst teachers and parents as schools remain open

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘Anxiety’ amongst teachers and parents as schools remain open

Education workers are concerned about a decision to keep schools open during Perth’s lockdown.

Many parents are choosing to keep kids home, especially those in the northern suburbs.

WA Primary Principals Association president Ian Anderson said the decision to keep schools open has caused concern amongst teachers and families.

“There is a lot of anxiety out there,” he told Oliver Peterson

“We are hearing about how quickly it can spread, and also cases being found in schools.

“So that just heightens the anxiety of teachers and parents in particular.”

He said schools in the northern suburbs are experiencing major teacher shortages, with staff required to isolate after attending possible exposure sites.

“We have large numbers of teachers of staff in northern schools in particular who are having to be tested and be quarantined,” he said.

“So it is putting a lot of pressure on a numbers of schools.

“That will impact the schools ability to function in a normal way.”

He urged those who do attend campuses today to follow the health advice.

“If parents can please keep distance, social distancing is critical, as I said drop and go.”

Press PLAY to hear why education workers are concerned 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882