‘Anxiety’ amongst teachers and parents as schools remain open

Education workers are concerned about a decision to keep schools open during Perth’s lockdown.

Many parents are choosing to keep kids home, especially those in the northern suburbs.

WA Primary Principals Association president Ian Anderson said the decision to keep schools open has caused concern amongst teachers and families.

“There is a lot of anxiety out there,” he told Oliver Peterson

“We are hearing about how quickly it can spread, and also cases being found in schools.

“So that just heightens the anxiety of teachers and parents in particular.”

He said schools in the northern suburbs are experiencing major teacher shortages, with staff required to isolate after attending possible exposure sites.

“We have large numbers of teachers of staff in northern schools in particular who are having to be tested and be quarantined,” he said.

“So it is putting a lot of pressure on a numbers of schools.

“That will impact the schools ability to function in a normal way.”

He urged those who do attend campuses today to follow the health advice.

“If parents can please keep distance, social distancing is critical, as I said drop and go.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)