Eddie McGuire weighs in on where the AFL Grand Final will be played

Perth is looking increasingly likely to host the AFL Grand Final this year.

It comes as the WA government puts forward a formal submission with the AFL to host the September 25 event.

Eddie McGuire said Victoria is still hoping to host the final.

“The Victorian government is still very, very keen, they are all-in to have one last roll of the dice at a Grand Final,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“They have conceded to the AFL the first two weeks of the finals.

“They have also conceded that if they don’t come out from the 2nd of September, the runway is too short.”

He said if Perth is selected to host the Grand Final there would likely be a cost to the WA taxpayer.

“I think there will be some sort of a fee,” McGuire said.

“Adelaide is still there, and Brisbane is still there as well, so there could well be an auction for it.

“But I think everyone would like to come to Perth … the benefits that will be knocked-on from this will be profound.”

