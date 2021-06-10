6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Drugs, cash and firearms seized..

Drugs, cash and firearms seized after WA criminals caught in global crime sting

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Drugs, cash and firearms seized after WA criminals caught in global crime sting

The Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police has praised the efforts of WA authorities for their help in the global crime sting, Operation Ironside.

A number of smaller busts have been conducted over the years with information gathered during the operation, but without tipping off criminal gangs that their communications had been compromised.

Reece Kershaw told 6PR’s Gareth Parker WA Police officers played an invaluable role in the lead up to the big day.

“It has been great working shoulder to shoulder with them, and it has been a team effort over here.”

Assistant Commissioner Chris Craner said 29 West Australians were charged as part of the sting.

“We have got 29 offenders arrested, 31 firearms taken off them … 76 kilograms of drugs,” he said.

“We have taken those drugs off the street.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the operation 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882