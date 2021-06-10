Drugs, cash and firearms seized after WA criminals caught in global crime sting

The Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police has praised the efforts of WA authorities for their help in the global crime sting, Operation Ironside.

A number of smaller busts have been conducted over the years with information gathered during the operation, but without tipping off criminal gangs that their communications had been compromised.

Reece Kershaw told 6PR’s Gareth Parker WA Police officers played an invaluable role in the lead up to the big day.

“It has been great working shoulder to shoulder with them, and it has been a team effort over here.”

Assistant Commissioner Chris Craner said 29 West Australians were charged as part of the sting.

“We have got 29 offenders arrested, 31 firearms taken off them … 76 kilograms of drugs,” he said.

“We have taken those drugs off the street.”

