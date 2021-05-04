Driver killed after head-on collision in Goldfields

Major Crash officers are investigating a fatal crash in Binduli in the Goldfields overnight.

Police say a man was driving a Mitsubishi Triton on Great Eastern Highway about 10 kilometres west of Kalgoorlie, when his ute collided head-on with a truck towing a horse float with 15 horses inside.

The male driver of the ute died at the scene.

The truck driver wasn’t seriously injured and was taken to Kalgoorlie Hospital for treatment.

Rangers were called to the scene to treat the horses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.