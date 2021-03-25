Dog involved in fatal Spearwood attack declared ‘dangerous’

The dog involved in a fatal attack against greyhound Holly has been declared dangerous by the City of Cockburn.

Holly passed away yesterday after undergoing multiple surgeries following the attack last week.

In a statement the City of Cockburn said the offending dog, which has been involved in a previous dog attack, will now be required to wear a muzzle.

“Based on findings from the City’s investigation, the dog involved in the 13 March attack has been declared dangerous by the City’s Rangers,” the statement reads.

“As a consequence, the owner will be required to undertake a number of measures to keep the dog secure and easily identifiable by wearing a special collar and muzzled while in public.

“The City’s Rangers are working with the dog owner to ensure they comply with these conditions, and have visited the property multiple times in recent days.

“As part of further investigations the City has become aware that the owner was infringed for a previous dog attack incident.

“The City’s officers have been in contact with Holly’s owners and are providing them with regular updates as they become available.”

