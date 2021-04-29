6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dockers star rates Brennan Cox’s chances of playing the Derby

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Dockers star rates Brennan Cox’s chances of playing the Derby

Fremantle Docker Luke Ryan says there’s more than just four points on the line in this weekend’s Western Derby, with bragging rights over their cross town rivals up for grabs.

“It is a big build up,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It means more than just a normal game.”

Both sides are sweating on the fitness of several crucial players.

West Coast Eagles spearhead Josh Kennedy is set to return after battling an ankle injury.

While the Dockers will be hoping Brennan Cox recovers from an ankle issue of his own.

“I’m sure he will be fine, he will probably do a little bit of running today, and he’ll run again tomorrow,” Ryan said.

“He will literally be a last minute call I think, but he is really confident, so I hope he gets up.”

Post-lockdown restrictions are scheduled to end on Saturday, and the state government is expected to announce if crowds can attend the Derby by the end of this week.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am

(Photo: Supplied.) 

Gareth Parker
AFLNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882