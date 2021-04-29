Dockers star rates Brennan Cox’s chances of playing the Derby

Fremantle Docker Luke Ryan says there’s more than just four points on the line in this weekend’s Western Derby, with bragging rights over their cross town rivals up for grabs.

“It is a big build up,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It means more than just a normal game.”

Both sides are sweating on the fitness of several crucial players.

West Coast Eagles spearhead Josh Kennedy is set to return after battling an ankle injury.

While the Dockers will be hoping Brennan Cox recovers from an ankle issue of his own.

“I’m sure he will be fine, he will probably do a little bit of running today, and he’ll run again tomorrow,” Ryan said.

“He will literally be a last minute call I think, but he is really confident, so I hope he gets up.”

Post-lockdown restrictions are scheduled to end on Saturday, and the state government is expected to announce if crowds can attend the Derby by the end of this week.

