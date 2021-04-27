Josh Kennedy with the latest on his ankle injury ahead of the Western Derby

Eagles star Josh Kennedy is set to return from an ankle injury in Sunday’s Western Derby.

The spearhead sat out of the 97-point loss to Geelong last week but said his ankle is recovering well.

“I did a walk/jog yesterday and it felt pretty good, so I think it is on the mend which is good,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“So I will get through a little bit today, and train on Thursday and hopefully be fine to go on Sunday.

“It’s positive signs that it is not too sore and has settled down a bit.”

The Eagles and Dockers will return to the track today after lockdown ended at midnight, ahead of their clash at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter where we are on the ladder or how both teams are travelling it is always a tough contest,” Kennedy said.

“Spewing that we were back at 100 per cent capacity last week and we can’t really have that for the Derby.”

