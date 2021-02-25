6PR
‘DobSeeker’ hotline welcomed by recruitment experts

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The federal government has flagged introducing a ‘DobSeeker’ hotline to allow employers to dob in JobSeeker recipients who turn down job offers.

The government made the announcement on Tuesday with Employment Minister Michaelia Cash saying the department would follow up on individuals dobbed in to the hotline to confirm whether they had a valid reason for rejecting the offer.

“You often hear, though, employers saying, ‘Joe applied for a job. He was qualified for the job … and they said no’,” Cash said.

The initial announcement was met with skepticism from employer groups but some have since come out in support of the new system.

Recruitment expert Lezly D’Limi from Tailored Resources told 6PR’s Perth Live host Oliver Peterson that she supports the decision.

“As a recruiter I see so many people that apply for positions don’t attend interviews or accept the role” D’Limi told Peterson.

“I’m hoping that they can out in place some sort of measures to start reducing their payments and I’m sure as the payments come down, the motivation to return to the workforce will increase”

 

