‘Devastating’: Businesses react to WA’s single-use plastic ban

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Devastating’: Businesses react to WA’s single-use plastic ban

Some business owners are disappointed by the state government’s acceleration of its ban on single-use plastics.

By the end of the year, plastic cutlery, straws, polystyrene food containers, thick plastic bags and the release of helium balloons will be phased out.

Party Plus Joondalup owner John Newnham said it’s a big change for his business which sells majority plastic items.

“We have got three stores and we employ 25 people, and amongst our stock is the plastics,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“It was a four year plan, and all of a sudden it’s going to be a six-month plan.

“It’s devastating, it is a policy on the run, there is no forward planning nothing for us small business people.”

Items such as cotton buds, takeaway cups and produce bags will be banned at the end of 2022.

Press PLAY to hear how other businesses have reacted to the ban 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
