How WA plans to phase out single-use plastics by 2022

The state government has accelerated its ban on single-use plastic by four years.

By the end of the year plastic cutlery, straws, polystyrene food containers, thick plastic bags and the release of helium balloons will be phased out.

Environment Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the ban will be in place from December 31, but compliance will not be enforced for an additional six months.

“We will be working with retailers and the business community to make sure they have the alternative available,” she told Gareth Parker.

Phase two will come into place at the end of 2022 which will see items such as cotton buds, takeaway cups and produce bags banned.

“We know that yearly eight million tones of plastic end up in the word’s ocean … so we really have to do something to change our behavior.”

