6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How WA plans to phase out single-use plastics by 2022

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for How WA plans to phase out single-use plastics by 2022

The state government has accelerated its ban on single-use plastic by four years.

By the end of the year plastic cutlery, straws, polystyrene food containers, thick plastic bags and the release of helium balloons will be phased out.

Environment Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the ban will be in place from December 31, but compliance will not be enforced for an additional six months.

“We will be working with retailers and the business community to make sure they have the alternative available,” she told Gareth Parker.

Phase two will come into place at the end of 2022 which will see items such as cotton buds, takeaway cups and produce bags banned.

“We know that yearly eight million tones of plastic end up in the word’s ocean … so we really have to do something to change our behavior.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the single-use plastic ban 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882