‘Destruction therapy’: the ultimate stress relief

3 hours ago
Steve and Basil
Article image for ‘Destruction therapy’: the ultimate stress relief

A UK organisation has come up with a new program to allow people to release their pent up rage through “destruction therapy”.

Scrap Car Comparison gives people the opportunity to destroy a car with a shotgun and then run over it in a battle tank.

Phycologist Dr Amy Silver told 6PR Breakfast “destruction therapy” can be a good way to release bad energy.

“I think it’s a good way to move the energy from inside our body to outside our body,” she said.

“There are other ways that are equally as good that may be less destructive, which could be dancing, or jumping about doing star jumps and push-ups.”

Dr Silver told Steve and Baz anger is a common emotion for everyone.

“There is nothing wrong with any of these difficult emotions, they’re just difficult, but they are all incredibly natural,” she said.

“I think the skill is really about how we move through these emotions rather than bottling them up, because when we bottle them up they emerge elsewhere.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

