‘Deeply disturbing’: Barrister takes aim at top cop for ‘dismissing’ possible corruption

A leading barrister who helped free a man wrongly convicted of murder says WA’s Police Commissioner hasn’t done enough to investigate possible corruption in the force.

WA’s Court of Appeal found credible evidence officers planted items to have Scott Austic charged with the fatal stabbing of his pregnant lover, Stacey Thorne.

David Edwardson QC believes the behaviour of the officers involved warrants a royal commission to avoid future wrongful convictions.

Yesterday Attorney General John Quigley conceded that won’t be happening, but said it’s possible there will be an inquiry by the Corruption and Crime Commission.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Mr Edwardson said it can’t be swept under the rug.

“I have never read a judgement in my life … where the Court of Appeal says that there is credible, plausible, cogent evidence of planting,” he said.

“Once the Court of Appeal says that and for that to be dismissed by the Commissioner of Police, that is deeply disturbing, because it means right from the top, they’re ignoring what you can not ignore.”

The planted evidence included a bloodied cigarette packet, a Jim Beam can and a bloodstained knife.

“I have never seen anything like this case in my entire professional life.

“One doesn’t make these sorts of allegations lightly, you don’t just stand up in front of a jury and start accusing police officers of wholesale corruption, unless the evidence is there to actually support that notion.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)