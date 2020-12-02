Dean Nalder speaks openly about why he’s quitting

Shadow Treasurer Dean Nalder is quitting State politics and hasn’t decided if he’ll stay on as Shadow Treasurer up til the election.

Only a week ago Mr Nalder sought the leadership of the WA Liberal Party but backed out of the race shortly before the party room meeting.

The 54-year-old first entered State Parliament in 2013 as member for Alfred Cove, but boundary changes meant he now sits as the Member for Bateman.

Mr Nalder told Oliver Peterson it was a family decision to call it quits.

“My wife and I sat down on the weekend and talked through where we’re at.

“Just weighing everything up… we felt it was better for our family that I seek new pastures.”

He admits he was disappointed he didn’t get the leadership but says it wasn’t the primary reason to leave.

“I had some challenges with the power brokers (Nick Goiran and Peter Collier).

“I’ve never had their support.”

On his future after politics, Mr Nalder said he is apprehensive.

“I think it’s quite exciting but quite daunting at the same time.

“I like to think I can still make a contribution.”

