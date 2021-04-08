Crisis point: ‘Bed state black’ at Fiona Stanley Hospital

Fiona Stanley Hospital has again gone into a code yellow scenario as well as having a “bed state black” at the same time.

Yellow is a scenario where the emergency department is over capacity and there’s no beds for patients to go to. Bed state black is when the ICU department can’t accept any more patients meaning they’ll need to go to another hospital or be treated in emergency.

The situation happened earlier this morning.

WA President of the Australian Medical Association Andrew Miller told Jane Marwick having multiple codes is becoming the usual.

“My understanding is this is ongoing,” said Dr Miller.

“They’re just used to it now in terms of it’s not a surprise to them, when a few years ago this would be have been an incredibly alarming and unusual state for them to be in.”

The AMA WA isn’t ruling out industrial action to see change within the health system.

The system is under fire following the death of a seven-year-old girl in the emergency department at Perth Children’s hospital over the weekend.

‘It’s not something we’re going to be quiet about,” said Dr Miller

“It’s not the sort of health system West Australians have the right to expect

The WA Department of Health has reported FSH is no longer in code yellow but remains in bed state black.

