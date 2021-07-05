6PR
Perth and Peel to move to lighter than expected restrictions

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Perth and Peel to move to lighter than expected restrictions

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the Perth and Peel regions will move to further eased restrictions, after no new cases of COVID-19 were detected in WA overnight.

All close contacts of the northern suburbs cluster have now tested negative.

The Premier said “much lighter” restrictions can be implemented than were first revealed after lockdown.

“West Australians have overwhelmingly done the right thing,” Mr McGowan said.

From midnight tonight, masks will only be mandatory indoors and will only be required in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing isn’t possible.

30 person limits will apply to private indoor gatherings, and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 150 people.

The two-square metre rule will remain in place at most venues with a 150 patron limit.

The seated service rule will be lifted and people will be able to stand up at bars, restaurants and cafes.

Weddings and funerals will be permitted, but will be capped at 150 people.

Major stadiums, including Optus Stadium, RAC Arena and HBF Park will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor and outdoor fitness classes can resume, with masks mandatory except when doing vigorous exercise.

Anyone who has been in the Perth or Peel regions since June 27 will still be required to wear a mask if they travel to another region.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

