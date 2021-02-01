COVID CLINIC CHAOS: West Aussies rush to get tested

Covid testing clinics are being put to the test this morning.

People are queuing in their cars at the drive through testing centre on Orrong Road in Rivervale, all the way back to Leach highway.

There are also long lines at the testing centre at Midland Hospital.

6PR News reporter Jake Battrick told Gareth Parker there were about 20 cars waiting at the drive through testing centre in Victoria park, on Albany highway near the intersection of McMillan street.

“It’s going to be very hot today, so the drive-thru testing clinics might be the go for staying safe and cool,” Battrick said.

A full list of COVID clinics can be found here.

