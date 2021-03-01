‘Complete overhaul’ needed for failing aged care sector

A two-year inquiry into Australia’s aged care sector has made 148 recommendations to overhaul the system.

The final report from the Royal Commission into Aged Care found the failings of the system “unacceptable” and “deeply concerning”.

It concluded 1 in 3 people accessing residential aged care and home care services have experienced substandard care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised an immediate cash injection of more than $450 million to boost areas needing urgent attention – including general health services, home care packages and staff training.

The Royal Commission’s final report predicts fixing aged care in Australia will take at least five years.

Council on the Ageing Chief Executive Ian Yates said the findings justify what his organisation has been saying for years.

“It was good to see the PM recognise that this report is about transforming aged care, and not just fixing up a few things around the edges.”

Mr. Yates said the report showed there was a need for individually tailored packages of care – and more of it should be delivered in people’s homes.

The CEO also stressed the importance of having adequate numbers of appropriately trained staff.

“The quality of aged care is directly related to the quality and amount of staff… we’ve got some world-class providers at the top end of our system, and we’ve got down the bottom end probably a third of them who, unless they can lift their game, shouldn’t be in the industry.”

