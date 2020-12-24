Claremont killer’s former teacher speaks out

A former teacher of convicted Claremont killer Bradley Robert Edwards says he never thought Edwards would be capable of such horrific murders.

6PR Listener John told Gary Adshead, Jerrie Demasi and Karl O’Callaghan on The Final Word “You sort of reflect back on your own teaching of the guy and think where did we go wrong.”

Bradley Robert Edwards was sentenced to life in prison yesterday, for the horrific murders that have haunted Claremont for decades.

He was found guilty in September of murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, but was acquitted of the murder of 18-year-old Sarah Spiers, whose body has never been found.

John taught Edwards at Gosnell’s Senior High School from the age of 13.

“I taught him for three years, and I can tell you right now he would have been one of the last guys I ever thought was capable of something like this,” he said.

“He wasn’t a guy that stood out, that would be capable of even thinking of doing that stuff.

“He never sort of spoke up, he never caused any issues in the school.”

John told 6PR Morning’s “his nickname was Bogsey.”

After the trial it was reported that Ms Rimmer told her friend she was planning to meet her new friend “Bogsey” in Claremont the night of her abduction.

John asked former Police Commissioner Karl O’Callaghan why Police never released the information at the time.

“If you’d mentioned that nickname many, many years ago, I can tell you that there would have been a number of people from Gosnells who would have rang Crime Stoppers.”

But the former Police Commissioner told John police were never made aware of the nickname to the best of his knowledge.

Bradley Robert Edwards was handed down two life sentences, and will serve 40 years before he is eligible for parole.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Nine News.)