City of Rockingham want this important service restored

The City of Rockingham will lobby the Federal and State Government to restore daily mail deliveries by Australia Post.

This year Australia Post reduced letter deliveries in Perth to a couple of times a week.

At its ordinary meeting on Tuesday 24 November 2020, the City of Rockingham Council resolved to write to the Commonwealth Minister for Communications, the Hon. Paul Fletcher MP, as well as local federal and state representatives calling for the speedy restoration of daily, weekday postal deliveries across the City, and for the restoration of Saturday opening hours across local Australia Post outlets.

Mayor Barry Sammels told Oliver Peterson they realise this is a federal government issue but they believe local council has a role to play in advocating for the local community.

“There’s a role we can play in getting this some attention.”

Photo credit – City of Rockingham

