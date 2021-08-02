6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Cheap political points’: WA Farmers..

‘Cheap political points’: WA Farmers slam Premier for COVID-19 ship crackdown

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Cheap political points’: WA Farmers slam Premier for COVID-19 ship crackdown

The WA Farmers Federation says there’s been no consultation with key stake holders over the state government’s decision to stop ships from entering WA waters from high-risk locations, such as Indonesia.

On Friday, Premier Mark McGowan rolled out a series of new rules for ships and said he reserves the right to deny vessels entry into the state if COVID-19 is found on board.

WA Farmers CEO Trevor Whittington said the industry was not consulted before the rules were implemented.

“In the last 12 months there has been 26,179 arrivals into Australia, only 15 of those ships have had COVID,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“Why the Premier has come out with this, other than to score some cheap political points, we don’t know.

“But it is embarrassing for us, and it is very disappointing for Western Australia.”

He said the rules could have a significant impact on WA’s trade relationship with Indonesia, and threaten the future of wheat and cattle exports.

“This is a highly sensitive relationship, I suspect the Premier wouldn’t be doing anything like this if it was China,” Mr Whittington said.

“Indonesia seems to be expendable.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882