6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier could deny entry to COVID ships heading for WA

7 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Premier could deny entry to COVID ships heading for WA

The McGowan Government says shipping companies must take extra precautions while heading for Western Australia to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from their vessels.

Several crew members from an Indonesian ship have tested positive this week, and another six ships are on their way to WA.

Premier Mark McGowan says he reserves the right to deny ships entry into the state if COVID-19 is found on board and he’ll further tighten regulations if necessary.

He rolled out a series of new rules, for ships that have come from high-risk locations, such as Indonesia.

“That there be no crew changes at the high risk locations, that there be no on-shore crew visits at high-risk locations, involving disembarkation and re-embarkation of crew at the location,” McGowan told a press conference today.

Meantime, National Cabinet has agreed to new vaccination targets to reduce restrictions and reopen Australia to the rest of the world.

The country would enter the next phase of a four-step plan, when 70 per cent of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.

Stage three would be introduced when 80 per cent were protected.

Press PLAY to hear the full report on National Cabinet

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882