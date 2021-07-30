Premier could deny entry to COVID ships heading for WA

The McGowan Government says shipping companies must take extra precautions while heading for Western Australia to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from their vessels.

Several crew members from an Indonesian ship have tested positive this week, and another six ships are on their way to WA.

Premier Mark McGowan says he reserves the right to deny ships entry into the state if COVID-19 is found on board and he’ll further tighten regulations if necessary.

He rolled out a series of new rules, for ships that have come from high-risk locations, such as Indonesia.

“That there be no crew changes at the high risk locations, that there be no on-shore crew visits at high-risk locations, involving disembarkation and re-embarkation of crew at the location,” McGowan told a press conference today.

Meantime, National Cabinet has agreed to new vaccination targets to reduce restrictions and reopen Australia to the rest of the world.

The country would enter the next phase of a four-step plan, when 70 per cent of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.

Stage three would be introduced when 80 per cent were protected.

