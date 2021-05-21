Cashless welfare card – ‘Kids are going to school with a belly full of food’

Just over five years ago, the trial began of the cashless welfare card in a select towns including in the East Kimberley and Goldfields. There’s been a wide variety of responses to how successful the card has been.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, WA Liberal Senator Matt O’Sullivan said the card is “not a silver bullet” but he has personally seen a positive difference in the East Kimberley.

“There is a tangible difference in the community,” he said.

“Kids are going to school with a belly full of food.”

There’s over 10,000 people on the card with the trail period set to finish at the end of next year. However, previous Senate inquiries have rejected the card’s use.

“The cashless welfare card is proving to be more responsible delivery of the welfare payment but we don’t want to see people stuck on welfare,” said Senator O’Sullivan.

“What we’ve got to do is get better how we see people transfer off welfare.”

