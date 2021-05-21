6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cashless welfare card – ‘Kids are going to school with a belly full of food’

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Cashless welfare card – ‘Kids are going to school with a belly full of food’

Just over five years ago, the trial began of the cashless welfare card in a select towns including in the East Kimberley and Goldfields. There’s been a wide variety of responses to how successful the card has been.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, WA Liberal Senator Matt O’Sullivan said the card is “not a silver bullet” but he has personally seen a positive difference in the East Kimberley.

“There is a tangible difference in the community,” he said.

“Kids are going to school with a belly full of food.”

There’s over 10,000 people on the card with the trail period set to finish at the end of next year. However, previous Senate inquiries have rejected the card’s use.

“The cashless welfare card is proving to be more responsible delivery of the welfare payment but we don’t want to see people stuck on welfare,” said Senator O’Sullivan.

“What we’ve got to do is get better how we see people transfer off welfare.”

Press PLAY to hear Senator O’Sullivan talk further about the card’s rollout:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882